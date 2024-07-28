Coaching centre deaths: Delhi police arrests owner, coordinator; officials say norms flouted

New Delhi: The owner and the coordinator of a coaching centre where three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement were arrested on Sunday even as protests erupted in the area over the incident.

According to officials, the coaching institute had permission to use the basement as a storeroom, but it was being used as library which is a violation of the rules.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed MCD commissioner to take strict action against institutes that are using basements for commercial purposes in violation of building bye-laws and against any officers responsible for the incident.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the institute was functioning in violation of the norms of the fire department.

"The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC, they had shown the basement will be used as storeroom. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library which is a violation of the NOC," Garg told PTI.