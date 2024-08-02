Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students' protest enters sixth day, many seen studying at site

"Senior students are clearing doubts of the juniors at the protest site. Those who are a part of the committee are also studying when they are getting time to prepare for examinations," Harish, who is also a civil services aspirant, said. Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, died after rain water gushed inside the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.