Delhi coaching centre flooding: Students recall how they escaped

Three civil service aspirants tragically died when the basement of their coaching centre in Delhi was glooded on Saturday evening after heavy rain in the central part of the nation's capital.

Rescuers pulled out the bodies of Shreya Yadav (who hailed from Uttar Pradesh), Nevin Dalvin (Kerala), and Tanya Soni (Telangana).

The incident has prompted a fair amount of outrage, with Congress leaders seeking a discussion on the issue in the Parliament today. Meanwhile, the person who ran the centre has been nabbed and the municipality has decided to crack down on 'illegal' coaching centres in Delhi.

Some of the students who managed to make their way out, recounted their ordeal, speaking to The Times of India.

Hridesh Chouhan, a student there, said "It was terrifying... I was just sitting, and someone barged in shouting, ‘paani aa raha hai, jaldi baahar niklo’. As we hastily tried to retrieve our laptops, books and other belongings, water surged in with huge force within minutes," adding that the library was filled with rainwater every year, but this year flooding occurred because the gate broke.

He recounted how he had also fallen while trying to exit the library using the stairs. However, he managed to come out 'somehow' while close to ten people were still stuck inside, he told TOI, while wondering how he would be able to move ahead with the mains exams scheduled for September.