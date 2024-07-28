Delhi coaching centre tragedy: JNU, DU students among the victims

New Delhi: Of the three civil service aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre, one each was a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University.

Three students died after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following a heavy rain on Saturday evening.

Tanya Soni, 21, who had come from Telangana, was a native of Bihar's Aurangabad and a student of Delhi University, a friend, who did not wish to be named, said.