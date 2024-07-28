Delhi coaching centre tragedy: MCD initiates action against establishments flouting norms

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated action against coaching centres flouting norms and it will set up a high-level committee to probe the incident that claimed three lives due to flooding in a coaching centre's basement, MCD officials said on Sunday.

Establishments running illegally from the basement have been identified and a drive to take action against them has started, an official said.

The MCD last year conducted a survey of such coaching centres after a massive fire broke at an institute forcing many to jump off the building to escape the blaze. To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms, the official said.