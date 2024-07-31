Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Report sought on third-party audit of drain desilting; payments frozen

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed all the departments concerned not to make payments to contractors engaged for desilting of drains unless a third-party audit of such wok is completed.

The move has come in the wake of the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday.

In reply to a note written to him by Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief secretary said that the additional chief secretary (urban development) has been directed to provide a factual note along with information sought by the minister over third-party audit of desilting of drains by various agencies.