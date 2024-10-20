Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi coacing centre deaths: SC to hear on Monday case related to death of 3 civil service aspirants

On July 27, three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area here after it was flooded following heavy rain.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 08:44 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us