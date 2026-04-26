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Delhi Cop opens fire at labourers after altercation in Dwarka; 1 dead

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceDwarka

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