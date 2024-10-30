Delhi cops bust gang stealing, selling remote radio units to China

<p>The Delhi police on Wednesday busted a network stealing Remote Radio Units from mobile towers and selling them abroad. Cops said over 5000 such units have been stolen and sold to places like Hong Kong, <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>These units are worth over Rs 100 crore, the police said, adding that 52 people have been held and 700 units have been seized. </p><p>The investigation has helped the Delhi police close 250 cases of remote radio unit thefts, the agency reported the cops say. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em> </p>