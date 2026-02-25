Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi couple arrested over charge of hurling racial slurs at North East neighbours

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsDelhiNorth East

Follow us on :

Follow Us