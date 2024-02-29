Delhi court acquits 7 in 2020 communal riots case

New Delhi: A sessions court here has acquitted seven people in a 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots case, holding there was no "sustainable and inspiring evidence" against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against the seven who were accused of being a part of an unlawful assembly that torched two shops, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler on the Main Brijpuri Road in Karawal Nagar on February 24, 2020.

"The evidence on the record fails to point out to any of the accused persons with the help of any sustainable and inspiring evidence to show them as part of the mob of rioters," the court said in an order passed on Wednesday.

Acquitting the seven of all charges, it added, "The evidence on the record also fails to establish the identity of the mob, which was actually behind the three incidents probed in this case."

The court underlined though none of the complainants identified any of the alleged rioters, four of the seven were arrested by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on a "tip-off".