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Delhi court acquits man booked for carrying 10 kg marijuana citing procedural breach

According to the prosecution, the narcotics squad of the southwest district received 'secret information' that the accused was carrying ganja.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemarijuana

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