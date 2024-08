The BBC documentary controversy matter was adjourned on Tuesday by the Rohini court in Delhi till December 18, ANI reported. This matter is related to the ban on the documentary India: the Modi Question.

The court had issued fresh summons to the BBC at its UK address in April.

The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state's chief minister.



The government had banned the documentary soon after it was released.



More to follow...