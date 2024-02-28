Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal of abetting the suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in 2020.

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, had died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

The judge held Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, guilty, saying the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.