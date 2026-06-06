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Delhi court convicts Bihar BJP MLA for death of woman in 2018 celebratory firing

In a 97-page order, the court said, "The acts of celebratory firing during festivities are a scourge which often cause fatalities in our country.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsDelhiBiharMLAfiringDelhi courtconvicted

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