Delhi court convicts woman running beauty parlour in Batla House for electricity theft

It said, "Prosecution witness 7 (Abbas) has deposed categorically that accused Shaheena approached him for a shop on rent for running a beauty parlour and therefore, he asked Rs 8,000 per month but the accused asked him to reduce it to Rs 5,000 and told him that she would arrange the electricity in the shop herself." "This court finds no reason to doubt the credibility of PW7. Further, the accused has not been able to show any motive for which PW7 would make false statements against her," the court said.