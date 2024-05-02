JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Excise case: Delhi court defers pronouncement of order on regular bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha for May 6

Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad in the money laundering case on March 15. Later, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail on April 11.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 05:00 IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday deferred the pronouncement of order on regular bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in the CBI case for May 6, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

(Published 02 May 2024, 05:00 IST)
India NewsDelhiEnforcement DirectorateK Kavitha

