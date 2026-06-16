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Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to man accused of exploiting woman on pretext of marriage

She alleged that Kumar persuaded her to travel to Delhi with assurances of marriage and that the two lived together at an Airbnb accommodation in Chhatarpur for about 19 days.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemarriageDelhi court

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