Delhi Court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in liquor 'scam' case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi 'liquor' scam case, according to Live Law.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and a number of liquor businessmen and others have been arrested by the federal agency.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier charged that of the Rs 100 crore bribe money given to AAP by the 'South Group' -- of which Kavitha and some others were members -- Rs 45 crore was used for its Goa Assembly elections campaign.

The 'South Group' also comprised former YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta and Aurobindo Group promoter Sarath Reddy.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has since joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Ongole.

The group was allegedly represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Kavitha's alleged auditor Butchibabu while dealing with AAP leaders in this case, the ED has alleged.



