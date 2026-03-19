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Delhi court grants 11-day NIA custody of six arrested Ukranians, US national

Officials said that the accused had allegedly infiltrated into India from Myanmar via the Mizoram border before being intercepted at various domestic airports.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 13:37 IST
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