Delhi court grants bail to former 'honey trapped' IAF official arrested for spying for ISI

The judge noted that the conduct of the applicant in jail was “satisfactory”. “The applicant/accused has no previous criminal antecedents or involvement(s). Further, as 12 witnesses are still to be examined in the case file, this will definitely take time for concluding the trial. Thus, as the accused has already undergone substantive period of incarceration, this court being guided by the directions of Apex Court…is of the opinion that accused is entitled to the relief,” the judge said.