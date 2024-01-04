Delhi court grants bail to gangster Deepak 'Boxer'

New Delhi: Notorious gangster Deepak 'Boxer', who was nabbed in Mexico by the Delhi Police and brought here in April last year, was given bail in one of the criminal cases registered against him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta was hearing the bail plea of Deepak Pahar alias 'Boxer' in an FIR registered at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station. The city police's crime branch is investigating the case.

"The accused was arrested on the basis of a disclosure statement," the court noted in an order passed on Tuesday.