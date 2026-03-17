<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of circulating a morphed video of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on social media, saying he satisfied the triple test for bail comprising flight risk, tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler was hearing the bail plea of the accused against whom the special cell of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR. The accused, Vinod Tiwari, had been in jail since March 14.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, the present FIR was registered on the complaint of one Mohammed Abdullah, alleging that a Facebook account in the name of Vinod Tiwari was circulating an AI-generated and morphed video depicting the prime minister "making derogatory remarks, thereby having the potential to disturb public order and harmony".</p>.<p>It said that Tiwari, who was operating the Facebook account, had downloaded and shared the video, besides circulating it through social media.</p>.<p>"The mobile phone allegedly used for the said activity has been seized. The investigation is stated to be ongoing, and further verification of digital evidence and involvement of other persons is underway," the prosecution said.</p>.<p>In its order, the court noted that Tiwari was accused of circulating an alleged morphed video and that the electronic evidence had been seized.</p>.Turkman Gate violence: Court grants bail to all 12 accused citing lack of evidence.<p>"The triple test (flight risk, tampering of evidence, influencing witnesses) does not appear to be strongly attracted against the applicant, subject to imposition of conditions. It is settled law that bail is the rule and jail is the exception…" the court said.</p>.<p>It said that the alleged offences carried a maximum punishment of up to three years.</p>.<p>"The investigation, though stated to be ongoing, does not necessitate further custodial interrogation of the accused at this stage. Importantly, the chargesheet has not yet been framed and the trial is likely to take time," the court said, allowing the plea seeking the relief.</p>.<p>It, however, imposed stringent bail conditions, including the accused not leaving the country, not tampering with evidence or trying to influence witnesses, joining the investigation when required, not indulging in similar activities during the trial, providing his mobile phone number and keeping it operational always.</p>.<p>"Nothing stated herein shall be construed as an expression on the merits of the case," the court said.</p>.<p>The FIR has been registered against the accused under BNSS Sections 336 (4) (forgery intending to harm reputation), 356 (criminal defamation) and 353 (1) (statements conducing to public mischief).</p>