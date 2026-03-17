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Delhi court grants bail to man accused of circulating PM Modi's morphed video on social media

In its order, the court noted that Tiwari was accused of circulating an alleged morphed video and that the electronic evidence had been seized.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiSocial media

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