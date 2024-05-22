Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court grants bail to man behind metro graffiti targeting Kejriwal

The accused, Ankit Goel, was produced before a magisterial court late in the afternoon and he was granted bail, court sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 14:41 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 14:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: A court on Wednesday granted bail to a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly accused of scribbling graffiti at Delhi metro stations and inside train coaches targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The accused, Ankit Goel, was produced before a magisterial court late in the afternoon and he was granted bail, court sources said.

They said the bail was granted on the grounds that the offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked against the accused were bailable. A detailed court order is awaited.

Goel, a loan manager at a PSU bank in Bareilly, was arrested on Wednesday and was brought to Delhi. On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a metro station.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 14:41 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi court

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT