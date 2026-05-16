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Delhi court grants bail to Robert Vadra in Haryana land deal case

The court granted them bail on furnishing a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000 each, subject to the condition that they will appear regularly in the court during the trial.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsHaryanaRobert VadraDelhi News

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