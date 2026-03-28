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Delhi court grants bail to separatist leader Shabir Shah in money laundering case

On March 12, the Supreme Court granted bail to Shah in a terror funding case, in which he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 4, 2019.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsDelhiMoney Laundering

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