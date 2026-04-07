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Delhi court grants bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in money laundering case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsDelhiMoney Laundering

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