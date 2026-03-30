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Delhi court grants interim bail to teen accused of stabbing classmate, cites CBSE board exam

Additional Sessions Judge Shreya Arora Mehta granted interim bail to 18-year-old Sufiyan Yusuf on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of like amount.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsDelhiCBSE

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