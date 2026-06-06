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Delhi court grants NOC to Jagdish Tytler for renewing passport

Special Judge Jitendra Singh also said that the order is "not a direction" to the authority to issue the passport and is only a 'No Objection'.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsDelhiPassport

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