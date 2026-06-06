Delhi court grants NOC to Jagdish Tytler for renewing passport

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed a plea by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who is on trial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, for a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) for renewing his passport, but said that he cannot travel abroad without court permission.</p>.<p>Special Judge Jitendra Singh also said that the order is "not a direction" to the authority to issue the passport and is only a 'No Objection'.</p>.Anti-Sikh riots crusader & former AAP member Harvinder Singh Phoolka joins BJP.<p>“The applicant has been regularly appearing before the court during the course of trial and there is nothing on record to show any violation of the conditions imposed upon him,” the judge said.</p>.<p>The judge said Tytler’s conduct during the pendency of the proceedings does not justify the apprehension raised by the CBI that he may abscond or evade the process of law if the permission is granted.</p>.<p>“Accordingly, 'No Objection' is given to applicant Jagdish Tytler for issuance of a new passport for a period of 10 years subject to the fulfilment of requirements outlined in the rules and regulations applicable for the issuance of passport,” the court said.</p>.<p>It said that Tytler will not travel abroad without seeking prior permission of this court.</p>.<p>“The applicant is directed to deposit the new passport before this court within a week of its issuance. However, this order shall not tantamount to direction to any passport authority to issue the same and is only a ‘No Objection’ for issuance of passport,” the judge said.</p>.<p>"This order shall dispose of the application dated 01.06.2026 filed by the accused, Jagdish Tytler (hereinafter referred to as the ‘applicant’), seeking issuance of a No Objection Certificate (hereinafter referred to as ‘NOC’) for the re-issuance/renewal of his passport for a period of ten years". </p>