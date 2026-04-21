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Delhi court orders framing charges against Lawrence Bishnoi, 19 others in 2021 case

The special cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR in March 2021 against an alleged organised crime syndicate led by Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and his 19 associates, including Bishnoi.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsLawrence BishnoiCourt

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