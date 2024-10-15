Home
Delhi court refuses to cancel lookout circular against ATS Infrastructure promotor

The FIRs include those lodged by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding homebuyers, and another a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 18:51 IST

