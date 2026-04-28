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Delhi court rejects I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel's plea for interim bail

The court said the accused has placed reliance upon the medical condition of his mother, which has been duly verified by the investigating officer.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsDelhiinterim bail

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