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Delhi court rejects jailed MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to meet ailing father

Engineer had sought interim bail, saying he needed to meet his critically ill father who had been hospitalised and was on a ventilator.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsDelhibail plea

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