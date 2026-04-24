Delhi court rejects jailed MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to meet ailing father

<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/1">Delhi</a> court on Friday dismissed an interim bail plea of jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to meet his ailing father.</p>.<p>Special Judge Prashant Sharma rejected the plea seeking the relief.</p>.<p>Engineer had sought interim bail, saying he needed to meet his critically ill father who had been hospitalised and was on a ventilator.</p>.After relief from Supreme Court to others, another Delhi riots accused files bail plea seeking parity.<p>The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had opposed the plea, saying he could meet his father even on a custody parole.</p>.<p>Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.</p>.<p>The Baramulla MP, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in a terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.</p>