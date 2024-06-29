Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 09:40 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 09:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: A court here reserved its order on Saturday on the CBI's plea seeking 14-day judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked corruption case.

Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her order on the plea seeking jail for the AAP chief.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.

On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2024, 09:40 IST
India NewsCBIArvind Kejriwaljudicial custodyExcise Policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT