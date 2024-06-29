Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A court here reserved its order on Saturday on the CBI's plea seeking 14-day judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked corruption case.

Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her order on the plea seeking jail for the AAP chief.