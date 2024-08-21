Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on Tuesday and directed it to file its response by August 28.