Delhi court seeks police's reply on IM founder Yasin Bhatkal's plea for custody parole

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the city police on an application of Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal, accused of conspiring to wage war against India, seeking custody parole.

Bhatkal, currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail here, has requested custody parole to meet his ailing mother, claiming that she recently underwent cardiac surgery.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed Special Cell of Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday.