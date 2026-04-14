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Delhi court sends I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel to 10-day ED custody

Chandel was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon's residence around midnight on Monday, following which the proceedings were held till 3:30 am.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectoratePMLA

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