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Delhi court sends man accused of killing IRS officer's daughter to 7-day judicial custody

Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking seven days of judicial interrogation of the accused.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsDelhi

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