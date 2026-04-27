<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>court on Monday sent Rahul Meena, the 19-year-old domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer's daughter at her upscale southeast Delhi residence, to seven days of judicial custody.</p>.<p>Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking seven days of judicial interrogation of the accused.</p>.Probe reveals accused in IRS officer's daughter murder had violent past.<p>He was produced after his four days of police custody came to an end today.</p>.<p>A 22-year-old IIT graduate and the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was allegedly raped and killed at her Kailash Hills residence by Meena, their former house help, on the morning of April 22.</p>.<p>Hours earlier, the accused and his associates had allegedly sexually assaulted another woman in Rajasthan's Alwar. </p>