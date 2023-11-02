JOIN US
india delhi

NewsClick founder, HR head sent to judicial custody till Dec 1 by Delhi court

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha and Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested them on October 3.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 09:27 IST

A Delhi court has sent NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1.

This comes days after Chakravarty moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda

Purkayastha had also moved a court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by police in the case.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha and Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested them on October 3.

India News Delhi

