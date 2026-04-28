<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced two CBI officers to three months' imprisonment for assaulting and trespassing into the residence of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer during a raid over two decades ago.</p>.<p>Judicial Magistrate Shashank Nandan Bhatt was hearing the arguments on the sentence against the convicted retired police officer V K Pandey and Ramneesh, who was serving as a superintendent of police when the raid was conducted in 2000.</p>.Telangana govt to pursue CBI investigation in Kaleshwaram scam after High Court relief.<p>Ramneesh is at present a joint director at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p>.<p>The court also fined Rs 50,000 each to both the accused.</p>.<p>Both were accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 448 (criminal trespass) in a complaint filed by IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal.</p>.Delhi High Court judge recuses self from hearing Karti Chidambaram's plea.<p>The case pertained to an incident on October 19, 2000, when a CBI team carried out a search and arrest operation at Aggarwal's residence in Paschim Vihar.</p>.<p>Aggarwal alleged that the officials forcibly entered his house in the early hours, assaulted him and violated legal procedures during the arrest. </p>