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Delhi court sentences CBI joint director to 3 months' imprisonment in IRS officer assault case

The case pertained to an incident on October 19, 2000, when a CBI team carried out a search and arrest operation at Aggarwal's residence in Paschim Vihar.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiImprisonmentDelhi courtIRS

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