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Delhi court sentences Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in UAPA case

The court also sentenced two associates of Andrabi - Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen - who were also convicted for 30 years in prison in the same case.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsDelhiUAPAlife imprisonmentAsiya Andrabi

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