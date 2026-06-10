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Delhi court stays FIR order against Abhijit Iyer Mitra over posts on Newslaundry journalists

Additional Sessions Judge Purshotam Pathak was hearing a revision petition filed by Mitra and allowed his plea seeking stay on the April 22 magistrate order.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsDelhi

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