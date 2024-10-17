Home
Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Oct 18

The ED had opposed the application, saying that if released, Jain may influence the witnesses or flee from justice.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:15 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 14:15 IST
