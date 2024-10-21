Delhi CRPF school blast: Cops seek details of Telegram channel 'Justice League India'

<p>Delhi police are seeking information from social media platform Telegram about the channel 'Justice League India' following the blast outside the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini yesterday, <em>ANI</em> reported, citing law enforcement sources there. </p><p>After the blast yesterday, a post on the incident along with CCTV footage was shared on the channel. The police are investigating and seeking information from other social media platforms as well. No organisation's name has come to light yet in connection with the blasts, police sources told the news agency. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>