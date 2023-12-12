Delhi cyber thugs dupe senior citizen by faking his relative's kidnapping

"We had received a complaint on October 24 from Lakshmi Chand Chawla, a resident of Yamuna Vihar of northeast Delhi. He told the police that he received a call on his WhatsApp. The accused put him under the fear that his cousin's son, a 25-year-old man, was kidnapped and would be harmed if the money is not paid to them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.