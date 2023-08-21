Delhi official in police custody on charges of repeatedly raping teenager, impregnating her

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the officer and asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking the arrest of the official.



Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, tweeted, "If the one whose job is to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go? In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of deputy director in the women and child development department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! He must be arrested soon."