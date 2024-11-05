Delhi enveloped in toxic haze, AQI in severe zone in some areas

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhiites</a> continued to breathe toxic air on Tuesday as the air quality edged closer to the severe zone in some areas.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aqi">Air Quality Index</a> (AQI) stood at 384 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 pm daily was reported at 381 on Monday, the second highest in the country.</p>.<p>Data from the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of the 38 monitoring stations, 13 were in the severe category with readings above 400.</p>.<p>These stations are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, NSIT Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, Moti Marg, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and Jahangirpuri.</p>.Delhi pollution increasing due to low wind speeds, says environment minister.<p>Severe air quality readings between 400 and 500 affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>According to AQI classifications, 0-50 range is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.' The minimum temperature dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.</p>.<p>At 8:30 am, humidity levels stood at 94 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.</p>.<p>The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius. </p>