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Delhi EV policy: Only electric autos from 2027, e-two-wheelers from 2028

Delhi government plans to provide Rs 30,000 subsidy to all electric two-wheelers purchasers and Rs 50,000 subsidy to all three-wheelers buyers in the first year of the implementation of the policy.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:32 IST
DelhiEV

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