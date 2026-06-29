Delhi EV policy: Only electric autos from 2027, e-two-wheelers from 2028

<p>New Delhi: Only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi from April 2028, while there will be no registration of non-electric auto-rickshaws in the national capital from the first day of 2027, as per Rs 15,000 crore new EV Policy approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led state Cabinet on Monday.</p><p>In order to incentivise people for transition to cleaner fuel-powered vehicles, Delhi government plans to provide Rs 30,000 subsidy to all electric two-wheelers purchasers and Rs 50,000 subsidy to all three-wheelers buyers in the first year of the implementation of the policy.</p><p>Briefing media, Gupta said the new policy is likely to be implemented from July 1, 2026 and will remain effective till March 31, 2030.</p><p>In the second year of the implementation of the policy, the subsidy on two-wheelers will be reduced to Rs 20,000, while on three-wheelers, it will be cut to Rs 40,000. In the third year, it will be further lowered to Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, respectively.</p><p>Delhi government is expected to spend Rs 15,000 crore on subsidies, incentives and creation of electric vehicles (EV) related infrastructure over the next four years.</p><p>The Rekha Gupta-led government has also outlined incentives for four-wheelers and commercial trucks.</p><p>Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will receive a purchase incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh.</p><p>Owners of BS-IV four-wheelers or below standard who scrap their vehicles and switch to electric vehicles will get a scrapping incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh. Scrapping incentives for vehicles under BS-IV emission norms will be around Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers and Rs 50,000 for N1 trucks. </p><p>Electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees.</p><p>Gupta said the incentives will reduce the price gap between EV and non-electric vehicles.</p><p>“This policy provides long-term direction for the industry, strengthens confidence in India's EV ecosystem and can serve as a benchmark for other states pursuing cleaner urban mobility,” India’s largest EV manufacturer Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said in a statement, welcoming the Delhi government policy.</p><p>“By retaining ambitious electrification timelines for high-usage vehicle segments and focusing policy incentives on pure EVs, the government has reinforced the principle that public support should benefit and accelerate technologies that deliver the maximum environmental benefit with zero-emissions,” it said.</p><p>Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta said Delhi’s new policy would give the entire EV ecosystem the confidence to continue investing and building. The policy's combination of incentives, phased electrification mandates and charging infrastructure create a strong foundation for EV adoption, he added.</p><p>Delhi EV policy targets installation of 32,000 charging points infrastructure. It will be funded jointly by the Delhi government and the Centre under the PM e-Drive scheme.</p><p>The new policy also directs schools to convert at least 10 per cent of their fleet to EV within two years of notification.</p><p>Industry body Assocham said Delhi’s EV policy is a “forward-looking initiative to address the capital’s persistent air pollution challenge while advancing sustainable urban mobility.”</p><p>The proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore towards strengthening the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and incentives, reflects the scale of commitment required to accelerate the clean mobility transition, Assocham said.</p>