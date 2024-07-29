Home
delhi

Delhi excise case: CBI files chargesheet against Kejriwal, others in Rouse Avenue Court

The Supreme Court will today hear Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering and corruption cases registered over the alleged liquor policy scam.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 05:09 IST

Comments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed the chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others at the Rouse Avenue Court, ANI reported.

This is pertaining to the excise policy case, where the Supreme Court has granted bail to Kejriwal in the ED arrest.

The top court will also hear today Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering and corruption cases registered over the alleged liquor policy scam.

More to follow...

Published 29 July 2024, 05:09 IST
India NewsCBIDelhi

