Delhi excise case: CBI files chargesheet against Kejriwal, others in Rouse Avenue Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed the chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others at the Rouse Avenue Court, ANI reported.

This is pertaining to the excise policy case, where the Supreme Court has granted bail to Kejriwal in the ED arrest.

The top court will also hear today Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the money laundering and corruption cases registered over the alleged liquor policy scam.

More to follow...