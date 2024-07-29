Delhi excise case: CBI files final charge sheet in excise policy case against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Concluding its probe in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI on Monday filed its final charge sheet in the case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, officials said.

The CBI earlier filed one main charge sheet and four supplementries in the case in which former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K Kavitha and others have also been charged.

The agency said the one filed on Monday will be its final charge sheet in the case.

Liquor businessman Magunta Sreenivasalu Reddy (a TDP MP) met Kejriwal on March 16, 2021 in his office at the Delhi Secretariat and requested him to provide support in his liquor business in the national capital by tweaking the Excise Policy 2021-22 which was then in the making, the agency said in its charge sheet against K Kavitha.

Kejriwal assured support to Reddy and asked him to contact the accused K Kavitha as she was working with his team on the Excise Policy of Delhi, the CBI had alleged.